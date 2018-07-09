Meghan Markle Channels Her Stylish American Roots in Ralph Lauren at Prince Louis' Christening

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 9:05 AM
Aunt Meghan Markle has arrived!
The newly minted Duchess of Sussex has officially made her way to The Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace in London alongside husband Prince Harry for the christening of her new royal nephew, Prince Louis.
While it was the first royal christening for the newlywed, Markle channeled her United States roots by sporting an olive green belted boat neck sheath by Ralph Lauren, a signature American designer. She simultaneously paid homage to her new English life by pairing the classic silhouette with a matching wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones, a longtime British milliner. A pair of olive green pumps finished off the monochromatic look.
The style was not an unexpected choice for the new duchess, who has opted for boat necklines in the past, including most famously for her wedding to Prince Harry in May.
The green shade also stood out in a sea of pastels sported by fellow attendees like Prince Louis' godmothers. Meanwhile, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletonand Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wore white for the milestone occasion.
As for the guest of honor, 2-month-old Prince Louis was dressed in a handmade replica of the 1841 lace and satin royal christening robe first worn by Victoria, Princess Royal.
Looking stylish, everyone!
