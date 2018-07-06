Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Enjoy Romantic Getaway in Turks and Caicos

So this is what Taylor Swift was doing over the Fourth of July holiday.

Instead of hosting a star-studded party in the United States, the "Delicate" singer was enjoying a break from her reputation stadium tour with boyfriend Joe Alwynin Turks & Caicos.

In photo surfacing online, the pair was able to soak up some sun and enjoy some time in the ocean blue water.

Taylor wore a red and white striped swimsuit while Joe opted for blue swim trunks with white horizontal stripes. Pretty patriotic, right?

As for whether or not they were enjoying their time in paradise, we'd say their smiles say it all.