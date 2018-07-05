Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Shows Off Body Transformation With Shirtless Pics

On Monday, Reynolds posted two before and after photos of his body transformation.

"just a few months of reworking my entire lifestyle/diet/exercise w @thor345622 and I have zero inflammation now," he captioned the Instagram post. "These before and after pictures say it all. Sorry for the corny exercise post but truly changed my life and healed years of pain. Unbelievably grateful for health."

He also tweeted, "just a few months of changing my lifestyle/diet/exercise and have overcome 2 diseases (UC and AS) that have haunted me for 10 years. No more pain. Sorry for the corny exercise posts but when you live in pain for a decade and someone fixes your body it's nothing short of a miracle."

After hearing the news about her pal's health, Pink sent Reynolds a sweet message on Twitter.

"Congrats @DanReynolds happy for you friend. Glad you're feeling good ❤️," the singer wrote on July 4. Reynolds then replied, "Thank you :) miss you - give your family all my love xox."