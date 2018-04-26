Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and Wife Aja Volkman Split After 7 Years

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 10:46 AM

Dan Reynolds, Aja Volkman

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman have called it quits.

The Imagine Dragons singer announced on Twitter Thursday that he and his wife, singer Volkman, have split after seven "beautiful years" together.

"After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end," he shared with his social media followers. "Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love."

He then continued in a second tweet, "I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family."

Reynolds and Volkman tied the knot in March 2011. The couple went on to have three children together.

In 2012, the duo welcomed daughter Arrow Eve Reynolds. Just last year, Reynolds and Volkman welcomed twin daughters Gia and Coco Reynolds in March 2017.

Volkman posted a quote by Tyler Kent White on Instagram Thursday that reads, "She woke up every morning with the option of being anyone she wished. How beautiful it was that she always chose herself."

