Ayesha and Stephen Curry Welcome Baby No. 3—Find Out the Name Of Their Son

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jul. 4, 2018 5:19 PM

The Curry family has some news to share this Fourth of July!

On Wednesday afternoon, Ayesha Curry and her husband Stephen Curry announced the arrival of a baby boy.

"My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us," the celebrity cook and best-selling author shared on Instagram. "Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn't be more excited and grateful."

She added, "Family of 5! @stephencurry30 #mynewman."

Steph also confirmed the news with a photo from the hospital room. "On this journey, on this quest... protect me... I'm bless!" he captioned on Instagram. "Canon W. Jack Curry."

Congratulations to the happy family on their big news!

