Why Miranda Lambert Refused to Discuss Gwen Stefani Publicly for So Long

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 4:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Miranda Lambert, ACM 2016

John Shearer/WireImage

Three years have passed since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton divorced, but the country music superstar is still mending the pieces of her broken heart. 

In part two of her interview with Holly Gleason from HITS Daily Double, which was published Tuesday, Lambert reveals why she avoided the press leading up to her 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings. Lambert detailed her split from Shelton in the deeply personal project, which went platinum and won Album of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards. 

Of her decision to skip a promotional tour Lambert shared, "It was going to be hell, and I'd already been through hell. It was hell putting it on paper, putting my words on paper. So I didn't want to rehash."

"I'd finally gotten to a place where I wasn't sad anymore," she continued. "All the sad moments were there, all the truths were right in those songs. All you had to do was listen. I didn't need to say anything." 

Photos

Miranda Lambert's Best Looks

But when Miranda did agree to an interview following its release, her worst fears were confirmed. "It would've been taken out of context," she reflected. "It would've set up some expectation that couldn't be met.  I was very publicly going through this thing, and there wasn't an explanation to be given."

Such was the case when a reporter brought up Gwen Stefani, Shelton's new girlfriend. 

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Courtesy Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"When the music was out, people had listened, I got on the phone for the first interview," she shared. "First question was, 'How do you feel about Gwen?' I hung up. I told [my manager] Marion, I just can't do this."

"What was in the music was real," Miranda continued, "and I wanted people to get it from that. Take from it what they would. Then if I needed to talk, I would. But I haven't really. Until now." 

The "Little Red Wagon" singer has moved on from the past with her head held high, but won't ever apologize for who she is. 

"I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed. That's all I can be, you know?" she added. "I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts. I can't do or be that anymore, or it'll drive me crazy. I won't be good anymore."

Realest country star out there? Check! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miranda Lambert , Gwen Stefani , Blake Shelton , Breakups , Divorces , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ian Gomez, Nia Vardalos

Nia Vardalos Files for Divorce From Ian Gomez After 23 Years of Marriage

Kendall, Khloe & More Celebs Ready for the 4th of July

Butterbeer Ice Cream, Universal Studios Orlando, Harry Potter

Harry Potter Fans Rejoice! Butterbeer Ice Cream Is Now Available at Universal Studios

Halsey & G-Eazy Break Up After 1 Year of Dating

Halsey, G-Eazy, New Year's Eve

How Halsey and G-Eazy's Love Story Became Undeniable On and Off Stage

Christina Aguilera, Billboard

Christina Aguilera Explains Why It Was "Important" to Leave The Voice

ESC: Early '00s Style, Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton, Ashanti, LC: Which Early 2000s Style Star Are You?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.