Harvey Weinstein Could Face Life in Prison for New Sexual Assault Charges

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on additional sexual assault charges, Manhattan D.A. Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced Monday.

A Grand Jury charged the disgraced movie producer with one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree for a forcible sexual act against a woman in 2006, and two counts of predatory sexual assault. The latter carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Weinstein's attorney tells E! News in a statement his client plans to plea not guilty.

"Mr. Weinstein maintains that all of these allegations are false and he expects to be fully vindicated," Ben Brafman says, "Furthermore, to charge Mr. Weinstein as a predator when the interactions were each consensual is simply not justified."