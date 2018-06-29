Heidi Klum Poses Topless for Ocean Drive: "We Only Have One Life"

Ocean Drive/Max Montgomery
Heidi Klum is living life on her own terms.
The 45-year-old model poses topless for Ocean Drive's 25th anniversary swimsuit double issue, and inside the magazine, Klum talks about her passion to promote body positivity, creating Heidi Klum Intimates and Heidi Klum Swim to accommodate to women of all sizes.
"I grew up being very comfortable with my body and very free," the Project Runway producer says of her own confidence and choosing her favorite style from Heidi Klum Swim. "I tend to not wear a whole lot of swimsuit when I am sunbathing. So I usually go for a tie-string bikini, something that has less coverage, and if no one is around, I'll wear only the bottom."
Ocean Drive/Max Montgomery
The swimwear Klum is wearing for this issue is from her own line, Heidi Klum Swim. The business owner briefly talks about her swim and intimates lines in her interview with the magazine.
"There hasn't been a huge selection for curvier women in intimates or swim," Klum shares of the industry. "So I put a large focus on it with my lines going up from a D to G cup size. Women who wear those sizes have been neglected by the industry, so I want to give them options."
Ocean Drive/Max Montgomery
Klum's body confidence stems from how her parents raised her.
"I grew up in a very free environment with my parents. We'd go to nude beaches," Klum says about what life was like growing up with her parents. "We're very open-minded, but you can't say that about all Germans. We didn't have a lot of money, so we'd go camping a lot and my parents chose nude campsites, so nudity became normal for me. You stand out more if you cover up. And I loved it."
Ocean Drive/Max Montgomery
The supermodel gives some sage advice on how she has managed to thrive with aging in the public eye. She mentions the fact that she shouldn't have to hide yourself after you turn 30.
"I see it like this: we only have one life. This is our life right now and our moment, and our moment shouldn't be over after a certain age. There's not a time frame for only being able to wear a certain thing or to be in love, to go out," Klum tells the publication about living in the moment while aging. "Thirty years old is not the cap and then you have to hide yourself and not go dancing anymore. I'm not saying people should be doing what I'm doing, but I hope that one day I will be an old woman looking back and able to say I enjoyed every phase of my life."
The Ocean Drive cover girl also reveals a few secrets about her beauty regimen and what works for her.
"Beauty is what you put in your body," Klum says. "I do smoothies every morning with ginger, kiwis and berries. Ginger is so good for you, so is garlic, which I eat a ton of. Sometimes I boil a whole head of garlic and make tea from it and sip it. It's spicy, so I put honey in it to make it sweeter. And I use Vintner's Daughter because I believe plants are good for our skin."
Klum will join the magazine to celebrate its 25th anniversary, her cover, and new Heidi Klum Swim collection at a VIP event on July 12 at Miami Beach.
