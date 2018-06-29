Emilie de Ravin Pregnant With Baby No. 2: It's a Boy!

Emilie De Ravinhas another little one on the way—and it's a boy!

The Once Upon a Time alum announced she is pregnant with her second child and first son on social media Friday with a photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test.

"Coming this fall...Baby boy makes 4!" she captioned the exciting photo.

"Eric & I could not be more excited to share our happy news with y'all & Vera is over the moon about becoming a big sister!"

The star and her beau Eric Bilitch welcomed their first child together, 2-year-old daughter Vera Audrey de Ravin-Bilitch, in March 2016.