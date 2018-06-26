Ant-Man and the Wasp: Inside the Star-Studded Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 6:30 AM
The world premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp was smaller in scale than the recently released Avengers: Infinity War, but it was no less star-studded. Actors David Dastmalchian, Michael Douglas, Laurence Fishburne, Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Greer, Tip "T.I." Harris, Hannah John-Kamen, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Paul Rudd joined director Peyton Reed (and producers Stephen Broussard and Kevin Feige) at the El Capitan Theatre in L.A. Monday.
Other members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Guardians of the Galaxy stars Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker and director James Gunn, came out to show their support; Joss Whedon, who directed The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, also made an appearance. As it's one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the summer, E! News' Will Marfuggi was on the red carpet, where he interviewed the stars before the film's July 6 release.
See more photos from the premiere:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The actor (in Dunhill) plays Scott Lang/Ant-Man.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The actress (in August Getty Atelier) plays Hope van Dyne/Wasp.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The actor plays Hank Pym.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The actress (in Saint Laurent) plays Janet van Dyne.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The actor plays Bill Foster.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The actress (in custom Jason Wu) plays Ghost.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The rapper plays Dave.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The actress (in Tutu du Monde) plays Cassie Lang.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The actor plays Kurt.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
The director suits up.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The actress plays Nebula (in the Guardians of the Galaxy series).
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The actor played Yondu (in the Guardians of the Galaxy series).
Rich Fury/Getty Images
The writer-director is hard at work on a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie.
Ant-Man and the Wasp will be released in 2D, 3D and IMAX formats.
