Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Arrested for Domestic Battery

There's new behind-the-scenes drama for reality star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex, Jen Harley.

Harley was arrested on Monday for alleged domestic battery, E! News can confirm. She was taken into custody at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, according to inmate in-custody records. The 31-year-old new mom's bail was set at $3,000 and a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

E! News has reached out to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star's rep for comment.