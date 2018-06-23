Chip and Joanna Gaines Welcome Baby No. 5

The Gaines family has expanded!

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines announced on Saturday that his wife and co-star Joanna Gaines gave birth to their fifth child.

"And then there were 5," he tweeted. "The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief."

The Fixer Upper stars had announced in January that they were expecting baby No. 5. Chip revealed in March that Joanna was pregnant with a boy. She has said her pregnancy was not planned.

Chip and Joanna, who last month celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, have not revealed the name of their fifth child and third son.