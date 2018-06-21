Kate Spade Laid to Rest in Hometown Funeral

Family and friends said goodbye to designer Kate Spade today in a private funeral service.

The fashion icon was laid to rest this morning in Kansas City while family, friends and fans paid respect to the beloved fashion designer.

Kate was honored with a Christian mass and burial as fans and loved ones paid tribute by donating to the ASPCA or Kansas City's largest no-kill animal shelter and pet adoption campus called Wayside Waifs.

Today's service comes three weeks after the fashion icon was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment.

The tragic news propelled designers, celebrities and fans alike to look back on her amazing rise in fashion. It also propelled an important conversation about mental health.