Janet Jackson Opens Up About Her "Intense" Battle With Depression

Janet Jackson has penned an intimate essay about the "height" of her happiness as well as her "difficult years."

The 52-year-old Grammy winner covers Essence's July/Aug. edition, dubbed the "Happiness" issue, and opens up about her life from her childhood to present day. Among the topics discussed in Letter From My Heart is Jackson's "intense" battle with depression in her 30s and how she was able to find her way through it.

Discussing her childhood in the essay, Jackson writes, "I was happy when my brothers came home from performing on the road. I was happy when my mother lavished me with love. But I wasn't happy with the way I looked."