Kim Kardashian Talks Sister Vote-Out Rule, Bambi Pose and New Fragrances

Makeup mavens, rejoice—the KKW Beauty pop-up store is finally here.

Those willing to travel to Los Angeles—where super-sized LED-lit crystals line the wall, eye shadow pigments mechanically rotate in circles and a life-size cutout of the KKW Body bottle invites you in to take a selfie—will find the temporary outpost for all of Kim Kardashian West's latest beauty ventures. The Westfield Century City pop-up serves as a muted-pink, shoppable homage to the mogul's beauty brand, a trial for a possible flagship store…and perhaps a trip down memory lane for the native Angeleno.

"This is the mall I would go to every weekend when I was growing up in high school, so when the opportunity came up, I was like, ‘Absolutely. We have to do this,'" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told E! News.

The compact store features everything from Kim's fragrances to concealer kits to her collaborations with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and Glam Masters winner Argenis Pinal. Now the question stands: Who will Kim partner up with next? She wants to keep it in the family, obviously.