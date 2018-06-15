Why Lala Kent's Boyfriend Randall Emmett Thinks She's "Not Just a Reality Star"

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 3:45 PM

You know Lala Kent as SUR's resident hostess on Vanderpump Rules. But according to boyfriend Randall Emmett, she's a whole lot more than a Bravolebrity.

During the New York premiere of Gotti Thursday night at the SVA Theater, the couple walked the red carpet together.

And while the night may have been a celebration for Randall, the Hollywood producer couldn't help but gush about his leading lady.

"People don't realize what a good actress she is," he explained to E! News. "She's done a couple projects that not a lot of people know so when those come out in the fall, I think people are going to be blown away because she's not just a reality star."

He added, "She really is an actress at heart and I think people are going to be really surprised."

Until then, Lala is happy to support her man's new movie that tells the story of crime boss John Gotti (played by John Travolta) and his son.

"I saw it originally in Cannes and it was phenomenal. I shouldn't say this but I really don't watch movies very much and I paid attention the entire time," she joked to E! News. "We're extremely proud of him. I can't believe that this is all coming to fruition. Gotti, it exists."

Randall added, "It's overwhelming because you work so hard on a movie and a movie that had so many incarnations and then we get it here and we're celebrating tonight. It's an awesome night."

And while Lala is expected to return for another season of Vanderpump Rules, that doesn't mean she isn't putting acting to the side.

"I like to do [reality TV] and then leave my job where it is and dive into his world. His world is much more calm and fun," she shared. "I grew up in the arts. I moved to Los Angeles to become an actress. I came to reality TV and to be able to be in films and be alongside the love of my life whenever he does something great like this, I'm happy. I'm living the dream."

Gotti is now playing in theatres everywhere.

