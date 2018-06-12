This Is Lena Waithe's World and We're Just Living in It

2018 isn't even halfway over yet, but when Lena Waithe takes the stage at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica to accept the Trailblazer Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, she'll have proven that there's no one in Hollywood having a year quite like hers.

Though the triple threat (actor-writer-producer) had been active in the industry since 2014 when she became a staff writer on Bones and produced Justin Simien's breakthrough film Dear White People, Waithe's breakthrough seemed to have happened when she was cast as Denise in Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang's Netflix series Master of None. Immediately after its debut in 2015, the LGBTQ woman of color's work began to fill a void for audiences that had been ignored for far too long.