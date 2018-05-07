Lena Waithe Rocks Pride Flag as a Cape at 2018 Met Gala

Mon., May. 7, 2018

Lena Waithe, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lena Waithe showed her true colors when she donned the rainbow pride flag as an oh-so-dramatic cape for the 2018 Met Gala, which has the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. 

Lena struck a pose in the colorful cape, which was worn over a black suit.

Many online were thrilled at Waithe's decision to go political at the Catholic-inspired event in New York City. The Master of None writer and star was praised for giving the LGBTQ+ community a voice at the gala.

The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May.

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Twitter commenter @scholaurship wrote, "LENA WAITHE WEARING A PRIDE FLAG TO A CATHOLIC THEMED EVENT... A QUEER ICON #MetGala

The @fuggirls tweeted, "I love that @LenaWaithe used fashion to speak her truth on a night whose theme belongs to a religion that excludes LGBTQ people. I'm sure it will be controversial, but I think it was brilliant. -H #MetGala."

What do you think of the style statement? Sound off in the comments!

For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!

