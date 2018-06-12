TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best Drama Actor and Actress

Day two is upon us!

The second round of polls in the 2018 TV Scoop Awards have officially opened, and this time we're honoring the dramatic actors, your favorite stars of your favorite dramas all determined by your nominations, and now your votes!

As always, you can vote as many times as you want for as many actors as you want, and all the polls will close Friday, June 29 at 5 p.m. PT.

Last year, The 100 stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley won this prize, and both are nominated again. It's up to you whether or not they keep their titles. For the full list of last year's winners, be sure to check out our gallery.