TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best Drama Actor and Actress

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TV scoop awards, drama actors

Day two is upon us!

The second round of polls in the 2018 TV Scoop Awards have officially opened, and this time we're honoring the dramatic actors, your favorite stars of your favorite dramas all determined by your nominations, and now your votes!

As always, you can vote as many times as you want for as many actors as you want, and all the polls will close Friday, June 29 at 5 p.m. PT. 

Last year, The 100 stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley won this prize, and both are nominated again. It's up to you whether or not they keep their titles. For the full list of last year's winners, be sure to check out our gallery

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2017: The Full List of Winners

Tomorrow, you'll get to vote for your favorite comedy acting! That poll will go live at noon PT, so keep an eye on @eonlineTV on Twitter. 

You can already vote for best comedy and best drama, so don't forget to do that too! 

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Drama Acting
Vote for your favorite drama actress:
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Vote for your favorite drama actor:
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%

All polls close Friday, June 29 at 5 p.m. PT. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV Scoop Awards , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Latest News
The Bachelorette

Clay Harbor Sounds Off on His Decision to Leave The Bachelorette

Jimmy Fallon, Chris Pratt

Jimmy Fallon's Funniest Moments with Chris Pratt

The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Breaks a Wrist, a Face, and a Heart

Top 3 Kardashian-Jenners vs. West "Family Feud" Moments

Is Paris Hilton Open to Having a Televised Wedding?

Jackson Odell

Jackson Odell Dead at 20: Everything We Know About The Goldbergs Actor's Tragic Death

TV Scoop Awards

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for Best Comedy and Best Drama

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.