Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Pete Davidson: A Timeline of Their Rapid Relationship

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 2:47 PM

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

There's never a dull moment in Ariana Grande's world, and today is no different. She's engaged to Pete Davidson!

According to multiple outlets, the Saturday Night Live star recently proposed to the pop singer just weeks after news of their relationship broke. A source also told E! News the lovebirds were discussing their engagement with friends at a party over the weekend. 

Grande, 24, seemingly responded to the exciting development with a coy tweet, which included several monkey emojis and read "i love u sm." Davidson, also 24, has yet to clue us in on the reported engagement. 

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

And despite their whirlwind courtship, Ariana and Pete's romance has played out much more publicly than most celeb pairings. From the initial interactions that got fans talking to the comedian's Ariana-inspired tattoos, keep scrolling to find out how their relationship evolved so quickly. 

Congratulations, you crazy kids! 

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

Start of Something New

Soon after confirming her split from rapper Mac Miller in May 2018, E! News confirms the pop star and Saturday Night Live comedian are casually dating. "Ariana was holding Mac together for a long time and it wasn't a good relationship for her," a source shares at the time. "She is in a very good place and very happy now."

Pete Davidson, Instagram

Speaking Out Against the Haters

In an emotional Instagram Stories post, Davidson (who is open about his struggle with borderline personality disorder) defends himself from those who think the mental illness negatively impacts his relationship with Grande. 

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

Let the Instagram Flirting Begin

A picture is worth a thousand words but an Instagram caption says it all. The lovebirds exchange flirty messages on social media and fans go wild. 

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

A Match Made in Hogwart's Heaven

On May 30, 2018, the pair officially confirms their relationship by posing together on Instagram. Meanwhile, a source tells E! News, "Everyone thinks they're really cute together. People don't realize what a great sense of humor she has. It makes them a good match. They're having a good time." 

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Tattoo

Officially Inked

Things go from 0 to 100 when Pete debuts not one, but two tattoos as a tribute to his girlfriend of only a few weeks. The 24-year-old opts for Grande's initials on his right thumb and an image of the black bunny mask the singer wears on the cover of her 2016 album Dangerous Woman on his neck. 

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Always On His Mind

In early June, Pete performs a stand-up comedy set at the Hollywood Improv, where he took a moment to shout out Ari. An eyewitness recalls, "He started saying how he felt so lucky like he won the lottery and couldn't believe he was so lucky... After that, he kind of got into more of a comedy act, but it was pretty sweet because that was the most genuine and happy he seemed during the whole thing."

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Head Over Heels

Ariana jokes on social media, "I am but a pete davidson update acc stay tuned for more (pete follows / comments sumtimes)" 

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

A Surprise Proposal

They're engaged! Multiple outlets report that Pete popped the question and Ariana said yes. "They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time," a source shared with People. "They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

