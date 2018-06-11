Jackson Odell Dead at 20: Everything We Know About The Goldbergs Actor's Tragic Death

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 12:56 PM

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has released new details surrounding the death of Jackson Odell.

The department told E! News Odell had a history of heroin addiction but that his last drug test was clean. It also stated that there were no drugs or drug paraphernalia found at the scene of his death and that there were no signs of foul play. 

According to the L.A. County Coroner's Office, the department still plans to do toxicology testing. However, the examination is pending.

The Goldbergs star was found unresponsive at his residence on June 8. The L.A. County Coroner's Office told E! News the actor had been living at a sober-living facility in Tarzana, Calif. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Odell was 20 years old.

His family released a statement following news of the actor's death.

"The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell on Friday," the statement read. "He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul.  He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well.  We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately.  We will not be making any further statements."

In addition to playing Ari Caldwell on The Goldbergs, Odell made appearances on The Fosters, Modern Family, iCarly, Arrested Development and other TV programs. He also performed original songs and covered popular hits on YouTube. His channel has nearly 39,600 subscribers. Furthermore, he wrote music for the film Forever My Girl.   

A few of the stars of The Goldbergs have since paid tribute to the actor on social media.

"I am so sad," Sean Giambrone, who plays Adam Goldberg, tweeted. "Just saw him a few weeks ago and it was so good to see him. He talked about his music and his plans. So talented and one the sweetest most welcoming people I've ever met. I'm really going to miss that. My prayers and thoughts go out to his family. @JaxnTweets"

Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays Beverly Golberg, also tweeted, "Shocked to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell... we hadn't seen him for a while, but he was a bright, sweet soul. Love and blessings to his family."

