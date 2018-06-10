Jackson Odell From The Goldbergs Dead at Age 20

The Goldbergs star Jackson Odell has died at age 20.

The actor and singer-songwriter, who played Ari Caldwell on the ABC comedy series from 2013 to 2015, was found unresponsive at a residence on Friday, a Los Angeles County Coroner's Office spokesperson told E! News. The cause of his death has not been determined, pending an autopsy.

"The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday," the star's family said in a statement on his Twitter page. "He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well."

"We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately," they said. "We will not be making any more statements."