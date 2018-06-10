Jackson Odell From The Goldbergs Dead at Age 20

The Goldbergs star Jackson Odell has died at age 20.

The actor and singer-songwriter, who played Ari Caldwell on the ABC comedy series from 2013 to 2015, was found unresponsive at a residence on Friday, a Los Angeles County Coroner's Office spokesperson told E! News. The cause of his death has not been determined, pending an autopsy.

"The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday," the star's family said in a statement on his Twitter page. "He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well."

"We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately," they said. "We will not be making any more statements."

In addition to The Goldbergs, Odell also had roles on shows such as Private Practice, iCarly, Modern Family, Arrested Development and The Fosters, and also appeared in the 2011 movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer with Heather Graham.

Odell recently performed on comedian Josh Wolf's Twitch TV show Controlled Chaos.

Odell had posted several videos of him singing covers of songs by popular artists on YouTube over the years. He also penned original songs and contributed several to the soundtrack for the 2018 film Forever My Girl, including "Wings of an Angel," made famous by American Idol alum and country star Lauren Alaina.

