Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Sing Their Hearts Out in First A Star Is Born Trailer

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 9:32 AM

The first trailer for A Star Is Born is here!

The upcoming movie starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper is set to hit theaters in October and now we're getting a first full preview of the musical remake. The trailer, dropped on social media Wednesday by the A Star Is Born movie Twitter account, shows Cooper as rockstar Jackson Maine. Cooper, who also directed the film, even sings in the trailer!

The preview also shows Jackson meeting Ally (Lady Gaga) and encouraging her to get up on stage and show off her powerful voice.

It was just last year that Gaga took to social media to express her excitement about her role in the movie.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Rock Out in the First Set Photo From A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga, instagram

Instagram

"I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I'm so lucky to call my friend. I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of 'A Star is Born' is so special and I'm so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Check out the trailer for the movie above!

A Star is Born is set for release on Oct. 5.

