Gigi Hadid Is (Literally) Back in Zayn Malik's Arms

It looks as if Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are together again.

After walking the red carpet with Lily Aldridge at the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York City Tuesday night, Hadid uploaded a photo of herself with Malik on Instagram Stories. While the "Entertainer" singer's face isn't visible in the picture, his bleach blond buzz cut and tattoos are easily recognizable. In the fairly mild PDA photo, Hadid rested her head in her man's lap as he played on his iPad, captioning the shot, "After party like making it rain Pokémon cards." She also scribbled over the image with Pokémon gifs and a heart emoji.

Hadid and Malik ended their two-year romance in March, only to be photographed kissing in the street a month later. At the time of their split, Malik tweeted, "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all." The supermodel also tweeted about their split, telling her millions of fans, "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years...not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared."