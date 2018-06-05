Selena Gomez Sets a Stolen Car on Fire in "Back to You"

Is this what happens when fantasy and reality meet?

Selena Gomez just premiered the music video for "Back to You," directed by Scott Cudmore. It opens at a party, with a bored Gomez locking eyes with a mystery man across the room. They soon meet in private, where she asks, "Do you want to steal a car?" Without hesitation, he says yes, and so begins their journey to the countryside. "Where are we going?" the man asks her. Without a set destination, Gomez suggests visiting Italy, France, Canada, Russia and...Michigan.

After stopping in a grassy field, Gomez grows tired of picking apples and posing for Polaroids. Her paramour then sends her a paper airplane, made from a wanted poster. Gomez notices their photos on it—it turns out they're wanted for public nuisance and grand theft auto—and simply rolls her eyes. "I'm not going to jail," she shouts, later adding, "We have to burn the car."