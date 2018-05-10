Selena Gomez Expresses Regret in New Song "Back to You"

Last year, Selena Gomez covered synthpop duo Yaz's "Only You" for the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack—and today, she released an original song, "Back to You," to celebrate Season 2. "With this song, it's a very special record," Gomez told Zane Lowe Thursday on Apple Music's Beats 1. "I want it to be a beautiful message in a really complicated way—but really fun." The track was a "special project," Gomez said, and not part of her long-awaited third studio album.

Gomez is one of the Netflix series' executive producers, after she and her mom acquired the rights to Jay Asher's best-selling novel. The 13-episode first season caused controversy for its graphic depictions of rape and suicide, among other topics. Gomez admitted to Lowe she was "a little bit" surprised by the backlash, then argued, "Comfort is the enemy of progress. I think when something makes that sort of noise, it's either two reasons: It's either so foul or it's amazing. And I think that's when you get people to wake up. I don't do it to glorify anything."

"This is real life. I've had numerous parents and kids come up to me [and say] how it's just opened the door for healthy communication, and that's all you want," she added. "You know, we're not going to end these certain things or try to break through it unless we take those risks." Gomez said nobody "is trying to desensitize" the issues the characters face in the series. And as a result of the repercussions, "I just learned to be bold, to stand by what you believe in."

(Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why premieres May 18 on Netflix.)