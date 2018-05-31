Pusha T Pushes Back: "You're Silent on All Black Issues, Drake"

Pusha T is fine competing with Drake via their public feud, which has gotten personal with mentions of women and children, and has also become racially charged.

The two rappers have been engaged in a diss track and Twitter war, during which Pusha-T posted a photo of Drake in blackface and mentioned the rapper's alleged "baby mother" in a song after the latter star rapped the name of the man's fiancée, Virginia Williams.

"Why would you mention my fiancée? No women, no children," Pusha T said on the Real 92.3 FM show Big Boy's Neighborhood. "It was sport to me until the fiancée mention...it just rubs me wrong."

After Drake's track "Duppy Freestyle," which mentions Pusha T's fiancée, was released, Pusha T posted a photo of Drake in blackface as the cover image for his single "The Story of Adidon." The latter star, who rose to fame as a teen actor on Degrassi: The Next Generation, said on Instagram on Wednesday that the picture was taken in 2007, when he was an actor and working on a project about "young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and typecast," and that the photos he took "represented how African-Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment."

"I don't believe it," Pusha T said on Big Boy's Neighborhood, in response to Drake's explanation about the photo. "You are silent on all black issues, Drake. You really are. You don't stand for nothing. You don't. That's just what it is. You have all the platform in the world. You were so passionate back then, no you weren't."

Drake, who was born in Canada to a black father and white mother, has not responded to Pusha T's remarks.