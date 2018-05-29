Valerie Jarrett Speaks Out After Roseanne Barr's Racist Comments

Valerie Jarrett says there are lessons to be learned in the aftermath of Roseanne's sudden cancellation.

Speaking for the first time since Roseanne Barr used racist language to describe her in a since-deleted Twitter rant, Jarrett expressed her hope for turning the incident "into a teaching moment."

"I'm fine," the former adviser to Barack Obama assured during MSNBC's Everyday Racism in America town hall on Tuesday. "I'm worried about all the people out there who don't have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense."

Jarrett also revealed that chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, ABC's parent company, Bob Iger notified her of Roseanne's cancellation prior to the public announcement. Iger apologized, Jarrett said, adding that he told her there would be zero tolerance for Barr's remarks.