Carole Radziwill Calls Bethenny Frankel "So Angry and Unhappy" After Latest RHONY Battle

Call 911, this friendship is on life support.

The Real Housewives of New York City has been teasing a big blow-up between one-time ride-or-dies Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel all season, and on Wednesday night, fans finally got to see the start of the showdown during the cast's annual trip to the Berkshires.

While the episode ended with an ominous "To Be Continued" just as Carole and Bethenny's argument was getting really heated, Carole provided some insight in yet another Bravo blog, and while it's not as scathing as her previous one, it's still pretty clear that this friendship is about as dead as that guy who choked on a fritter at the Murder Mystery party.