Carole Radziwill Calls Bethenny Frankel "So Angry and Unhappy" After Latest RHONY Battle

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., May. 24, 2018 9:30 AM
Call 911, this friendship is on life support.
The Real Housewives of New York City has been teasing a big blow-up between one-time ride-or-dies Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel all season, and on Wednesday night, fans finally got to see the start of the showdown during the cast's annual trip to the Berkshires.
While the episode ended with an ominous "To Be Continued" just as Carole and Bethenny's argument was getting really heated, Carole provided some insight in yet another Bravo blog, and while it's not as scathing as her previous one, it's still pretty clear that this friendship is about as dead as that guy who choked on a fritter at the Murder Mystery party.
Reminding viewers that the show is not "scripted" and has to "watch the events unfold at the same time as all of you," Carole sounded off on all of the negative comments Bethenny has been making about her in her testimonials and in conversations with the other women.
"When I hear a bunch of snide comments being hurled, part of me reacts with, I don't really care what Bethenny thinks of me, she seems so angry and unhappy," she wrote. "Relationships change. They ebb and flow over time, and friends ultimately show you who they are. I'm a grown-up, yet I can't help but feel sad that I let into my life a person who I thought supported me, respected me, and enjoyed me, and she has revealed herself to be the complete antithesis."
Charles Sykes/Bravo
Bethenny and Carole's argument came after Bethenny previously told Dorinda Medley that Carole's on-again/off-again boyfriend Adam Kenworthy asked for compensation to accompany her to Houston to take photos of hurricane damage and subsequent relief. And when Carole questioned Bethenny about this, it turned into a game of semantics.
"I was taught to stand up for myself. To be heard. To defend my family and people I love. And to never let anyone question my character, intelligence, or integrity," she explained. "And that is exactly what Bethenny has been slowly, insidiously trying to do all season with her hidden agenda. It's pathetic, and I'm not about to take it. Up until this episode, I have not said a single unkind word about Bethenny in those confessional interviews or to any of our mutual friends—on or off camera. Not one single thing."
But it seems like the gloves are finally off, with Carole not holding back in her blog sign-off.
"But in Bethenny's myopic world, she's the judge, jury, and executioner. Her narcissistic point of view doesn't permit any dissenters—only her truth matters. It's astounding to watch. Then again, in the post-truth age of consuming fake news, Bethenny's world of magical thinking will probably be rewarded with its own spin-off. "
TO be continued indeed...
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!