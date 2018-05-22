Jourdan Dunn's Killer One-Piece and More Celeb-Designed Swimwear

Are you ready for summer '18?

Before you can experience a summer you'll never forget, you'll need a few things: epic sunglasses, pool-ready sandals—try a translucent heel for pool parties—a cover-up fit for a queen and a killer bathing suit. When these elements are brought together with style, you're guaranteed to be beach fashion goals.

Case in point: Jourdan Dunn's resort style. The model, who's now a representative of the Solid & Striped swimwear campaign, demonstrates how to do summer right in an one-piece from the line, paired with pale pink sunglasses, a breezy cover-up and golden heels.