Kim Kardashian Shares a New Photo of Saint Snuggling With Chicago

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 22, 2018 1:05 PM

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West sure loves his baby sister Chicago West!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a picture of her 2-year-old tot cuddling up next to his 4-month-old sister on Instagram Tuesday. Saint rocked a cute pair of Mickey Mouse PJs and wrapped his arm around Chicago for a squeeze. Meanwhile, the baby girl looked cozy in her white onesie and smiled up at the camera.

"Sometimes we all need hugs," the proud mama captioned the photo. 

Saint clearly likes to show his baby sister some love. Back in March, Kim posted a picture of her son kissing her youngest child on the nose.

"He loves he so much," she captioned the photo.

 

However, the mother-of-three admitted her little boy's luscious locks can get in the way. 

"He loves his little sister. He's so sweet with her," she told Ellen DeGeneres back in April. "I always have to watch out for him. He smothers her, and he has this really big hair. So, he just jumps in her crib….Usually, it's like his big hair is all over her face and I get worried with them."

Saint hasn't been a big brother for very long. Kim and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate in January. Shortly after the birth, Kim wrote that Saint and his big sister North West were "especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister" via her app.

While Saint seems to have fully embraced his role as an older sibling, it looks like North is still adjusting.

"She's better than she was with Saint," Kim teased on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, adding that North "does not share with Saint" and "does not hardly talk to Saint."

Chicago isn't the only recent addition to the Kardashian family. In February, Kim's sister Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child Stormi Webster. Then, in April, her sister Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, True Thompson.

