Camila Cabello Cancels Her Performance at Taylor Swift's Concert After Hospitalization

Camila Cabello will not perform her opening set at Taylor Swift's Reputation tour pitstop in Seattle due to illness, she shared on social media Monday.

Following last night's 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, the singer was "feeling sick" and checked herself into a hospital. After running "a lot of tests," Cabello said doctors told her she was dehydrated and had a low-grade fever.

"The doctors have told me I really have to get rest otherwise I won't get better," she explained in a statement, "I'm so sorry to let you guys down and I promise I will make it up as soon as I can! I guess sometimes I just push myself too hard and I promise I'm gonna take better care of myself but anyways!!!"