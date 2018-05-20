Jennifer Lopez Shares Sneak Peek of "Dinero" Music Video at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez has us on the floor again for all the right reasons!

Before taking to the stage for another unforgettable performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, the World of Dance judge decided to surprise fans with a sneak peek of her new music video for "Dinero."

And guess what? She's sharing it with Live From the Red Carpet first!

"It is so much fun," she told E! News' Jason Kennedy. "I'm a lucky girl. both [artists] are on fire. I sent them the song. They both loved it.... It just came together really easily and fun. I'm so excited about it."

In the clip released exclusively to us, music lovers are treated to plenty of dance moves, infectious beats and cameos from Cardi B and DJ Khaled.