How Prince Harry Honored Princess Diana at the Royal Wedding

by Jess Cohen | Sat., May. 19, 2018 6:43 AM

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding

JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially tied the knot!

The couple exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in front of many friends and family, including Prince William, Prince Charles and Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. Harry and Meghan also honored his late mother, Princess Diana, during the ceremony.

After the couple announced their engagement to the world in November, the duo sat down for an interview, during which Harry said that Diana and Meghan would've been "best friends."

When asked what it meant to have stones that belonged to Princess Diana included in her engagement ring, Meghan shared, "I think everything about Harry's thoughtfulness is - and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to - to know that she's a part of this with us."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Married: All the Photos and Details on Their Royal Wedding

She continued, "And I think in being able to meet his aunts and - and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mom, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it's - it's incredibly special. And you know to be able to have this which sort of links where you come from and Botswana which is important to us and it's - it's perfect."

Prince Harry then shared what his mother would've thought of Meghan.

"Oh they'd be thick as thieves, without question, I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends - best friends with Meghan," he said. "So no it's - you know it is days like - days like today when - when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news. But you know with the ring and with everything else that's going on I'm sure she's…"

"...she's with us," Markle said.

Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Diana

Jayne Fincher/courtesy of HBO

On May 4, a statement from the Communications Secretary to Prince Harry was released, which states that the royal is "keen to involve his mother's family in his wedding."

"All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading," the statement reads. "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day."

All of Diana's siblings were in attendance at the wedding on Saturday, where Lady Jane Fellowes gave her reading. Harry and Meghan also remembered his mother with the bridal bouquet. For the bouquet, the couple chose Diana's favorite flower, forget-me-nots. The Palace also shared that a day before the wedding, Harry hand-picked flowers from their private garden at Kensington Palace for the ceremony.

