Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive at Windsor Castle Ahead of Royal Wedding

Neil Mockford/GC Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 17, 2018 6:16 AM
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Spotted: a soon-to-be royal bride and groom!
Meghan Markleand Prince Harryarrived to Windsor Castle for their wedding rehearsal on Thursday, marking the first time the future husband and wife have been seen since their last public engagement in April.
The American star was photographed flashing a smile through the window to the throngs of waiting fans and was fittingly sporting something cream, sartorially keeping with the wedding theme.
Her future husband was seated beside her in a gray suit and Prince Williamand Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton were in a nearby car with the new father of three behind the wheel.
This breaking story will continue to update...
