Thomas Markle Undergoes Heart Surgery Days Before Royal Wedding: Report

Thomas Markle has successfully undergone heart surgery, TMZ reports.

Following a heart attack last week and chest pains earlier this week, Meghan Markle's father headed in for surgery early Wednesday morning, TMZ previously reported.

According to the outlet, Markle "seemed alert and coherent" after doctors implanted stents into his blood vessels.

As the retired lighting director told the website ahead of the surgery, "They will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed."

Meanwhile, his attendance at his daughter's royal wedding to Prince Harry this Saturday remains an unclear topic of chatter and speculation.