Last Man Standing's Return May Have Just Stopped Home Improvement Revival Talks

by Tierney Bricker | Tue., May. 15, 2018 10:17 AM

"It's just a huge deal and I'm geeked to be here."
 
After being canceled by ABC, Last Man Standing became TV's latest revival when Fox announced it was bringing back Tim Allen's Friday night sitcom for a sixth season. And when Allen spoke to E! News at the Fox Upfronts on Monday, he was quick to credit the show's loyal viewers for its return.  
 
"The fans, the viewers...they kept at it," Allen said. "It was really brought back because of all y'all out there!"

But could another one of Allen's beloved sitcoms also be making a comeback after almost 20 years? 

Home Improvement ran for eight seasons in the 1990s, and starred Allen as Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, a TV host raising three young boys, played by Zachery Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith, with his wife, played by Patricia Richardson.
 
Acknowledging that "reboot fever" is at an all-time high right now, Allen revealed some of the Home Improvement team had gotten together to discuss a potential on-screen reunion.
 
"That's a huge show, grown-up isn't the word for that," he said. "Those boys are grown up and they're just giants now. But all of us got together...is it relevant? Is Tim Taylor relevant?"
However, Last Man Standing's return seems to have halted those discussions for the time being. "Everybody talked about it and then boom, this thing came together. I said, I like this show. I want to finish what we started."
 
Thomas, who became a '90s heartthrob thanks to his turn as middle brother Randy, made several appearances (as two different characters) during LMS' run on ABC, with Richardson also guest-starring in a 2015 episode.
 
Since Home Improvement ended in 1999, Smith (who played Taylor, the youngest son) has not acted, with Bryan, who played the oldest Taylor boy Brad, appeared on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Smallville, Burn Notice, and in 2006's The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift

To hear more from Allen on Last Man Standing's surprising return, press play on the interview above. 

Last Man Standing returns this Fridays on fall on Fox.

