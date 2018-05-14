Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley "Trying to Work Things Out" Amid Baby's Health Scare

Mon., May. 14, 2018

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley are putting their child before any drama.

Over the weekend, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star revealed on Instagram Stories that he had to take his baby girl to the hospital after she got sick.

"At our 2nd hospital in 24 hours #MyPeanutsNotFeelingWell," he wrote to his followers. "#CaliFamilyBeachTripFail."

While the family is trying to keep details private, E! News can confirm the baby was sick over the weekend. But instead of causing more stress on mom and dad, it may have brought them closer together.

"Right now they're just trying to focus on their daughter and make sure she's okay," a source shared with E! News. "They're trying to work things out for her sake. They're giving it a shot."

In fact, the pair was able to celebrate Mother's Day together this weekend before their child got sick.

On Sunday morning, the MTV reality star posted Jen in bed while sleeping next to their baby girl Ariana Sky.

"#PrankWarsss #SnoringSoLoud #IFeelLikeShesTheDogLittleNicky," he captioned one pos while another read, "#SoundsLikeABearHavingAOrgasm #SheAlwaysSaysISnore."

It's been a roller coaster romance for Ronnie and Jen ever since they welcomed a child into the world. After experiencing vicious fights for all to see on social media, the pair broke up for a brief time.

Ultimately, Ronnie apologized for his behavior and the duo is trying to see if they can make things work.

"His daughter is his biggest priority so he just wants to keep things as calm and civil with Jen for the baby's sake," a source previously shared. "They both really regret how ugly and public their split was so they're doing everything they can to keep things private right now."

