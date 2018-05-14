Fox Boss: Lethal Weapon Season 3 Shake-Up Due to "Real Challenges in the Cast"

Lethal Weapon will look a little different in season three.

Seann William Scott is set to replace Clayne Crawford as the Fox drama's new leading man opposite Damon Wayans when it returns this fall, with the casting shake-up happening after Crawford was fired for his bad on-set behavior. But replacing Riggs was not an easy decision.

"It was not our choice," Fox boss Dana Walden said on a conference call with reporters on Monday, noting it was ultimately the studio's (Warner Bros. TV) decision to recast the role in order to secure the show's future.

"Our partners at Warner Bros. came to us three weeks ago that they could not deliver Lethal Weapon as we had known it before," she explained. "There were some real challenges in the cast."