Yep, Sarah Drew's Behind-the-Scenes Photos From April's Intense Grey's Anatomy Episode Will Make You Cry

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., May. 11, 2018 5:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Don't even bother trying to compose yourself. It's futile.

Grey's Anatomy fans were put through the ringer on Thursday night, with the ABC drama not letting Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) go softly into the night. 

April was on the verge of death after a car crash for almost the entire episode, and you knew it was serious because Snow Patrol was played.

Fortunately, April was able to pull through, which makes seeing all of Drew's emotional behind-the-scenes Instagram posts from the intense hour just a little easier to handle ahead of her exit from the series.

Photos

We Ranked All the Grey's Anatomy Deaths By How Hard They Made Us Cry

The snaps include a photo with some of "her favorite people on the planet," with Drew writing, "I was ALSO overcome with the joy of having had the opportunity in my life to know such gorgeous people whom I have loved, who have loved me so well for 9 years."

Sob!

And for the Japril fans, Drew shared two posts with photos of Jesse Williams (aka her "co-captain") and yes, they will make you feel the feelings.

Take a look at all of Drew's posts below and don't even try to resist crying.

Grey's Anatomy's finale (and Drew's) final episode airs Thursday, May 17, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grey's Anatomy , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Might Be Saved From Cancellation

Jennifer Hudson

The Voice Gets Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson As Coaches for Season 15

Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Finale: Sheldon and Amy Finally Got Married

Murphy Brown

New TV Shows 2018: Your Guide to Who's In Them and What They're About

Sarah Drew, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy: Did April Die?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fox Hates Us, Cancels Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, and Last Man on Earth

Real Housewives of New York, Carole

Real Housewives of New York City's Carole Radziwill Defends Her Alleged Lack of Interest in Puerto Rico and Her Egg Order

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.