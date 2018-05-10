All you need to know about tonight's episode of Grey's Anatomy is that they played Snow Patrol.

The dulcet tones of 2006's "Make This Go On Forever" were all we needed to start dissolving into a puddle of tears, alleviated only by the comatose April squeezing Jackson's hand and opening her eyes. She's alive, y'all. But she is not very well.

April was in a car with ex-fiance Matthew when they got into an accident around a curve. Matthew was brought in first, and Owen had to go search for April. He found her nearly dead in a ravine, and Mer, Maggie, and Alex worked hard on her for hours to bring her back.