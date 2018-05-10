Busy Philipps Reacts After Moviegoer Live-Tweets Greta Gerwig Watching I Feel Pretty

Busy Philipps has started an important conversation about privacy after a moviegoer live-tweeted Greta Gerwig watching I Feel Pretty.



On Wednesday afternoon, Twitter user @hayejunt shared with followers that the Oscar-nominated writer and director sat down in front of them at the movie theater.

"um I'm in a movie theater about to see I feel pretty alone and greta gerwig just walked in and sat down in front of me," the tweet reads. The Twitter user, Jaye Hunt, then went on to live-tweet Gerwig's reaction to the movie.

"SHE JUST LOUDLY POINTED OUT A PLOT HOLE AND SOMEONE SHUSHED HER," one tweet reads. While another says that Gerwig, "FULL VOLUME AT THE QUIETEST MOMENT OF THE CLIMAX OF THE MOVIE: 'THIS MOVIE IS IN. COMP. RE. HENSIBLE.'"