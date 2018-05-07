Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2018 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 7, 2018 4:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shawn Mendes, Hailey Baldwin, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Forget about fashion statements! These two want to make a relationship statement.

During tonight's 2018 Met Gala, Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin decided to step out in style—together!

While arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday evening, the "Stitches" singer showed up in a handsome Tommy Hilfiger suit and tie.

As for Hailey, she also wore a Tommy Hilfiger outfit tied to event's theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." She completed her look with light pink hair and a floral crown. 

E! News has learned the pair is expected to be seated at the designer's table with Tommy Hilfiger global brand ambassador Lewis Hamilton, Ruby Rose, Kris Jenner, Corey GambleWinnie Harlow and Joan Smalls.

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Tonight's appearance comes as romance rumors continue to surround the pair. In fact, Shawn got the Internet talking just last month when he posted a photo with Hailey on Instagram.

While they're not speaking out about the speculation, a source previously shared with E! News that the duo's friendship did in fact turn into something more.

"It started out casual as they would run into each other at parties and hangout, but most recently it's become more serious," an insider explained to us. "They are definitely dating and spend a lot of time together."

Relationship rumors aside, Shawn is expected to release his new self-titled album on May 25. As for Hailey, she continues to make her mark in the fashion and modeling world with recent shoots in Vogue Mexico and Elle Argentina.

Enjoy the night, you two! 

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Tuesday, May 8 starting at 8.30am AEST.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Met Gala , 2018 Met Gala , Red Carpet , Fashion , Hailey Baldwin , Shawn Mendes , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
David Foster, Katherine McPhee, Bella Hadid 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Watch Bella Hadid Interact With Ex-Stepfather David Foster at 2018 Met Gala

Katy Perry, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Katy Perry and Her Angel Wings Turn Heads at 2018 Met Gala

Ariana Grande, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Ariana Grande's 2018 Met Gala Debut Has Left Us With No Tears to Cry

ESC: Worst Dressed, Doutzen Kroes

Met Gala 2018: The Riskiest Red Carpet Looks of the Night

ESC: Olivia Munn, Best Dressed

Best Dressed at the Met Gala 2018: Olivia Munn, Rihanna and More

Hailee Steinfeld, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Hailee Steinfeld Proves She's a Met Gala Pro in Her Eighth Appearance

ESC: Rihanna, Met Gala Best Dressed

Rihanna Continues Her Reign as Pope of the Met Gala Red Carpet

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.