Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2018 Met Gala

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Forget about fashion statements! These two want to make a relationship statement.
During tonight's 2018 Met Gala, Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin decided to step out in style—together!
While arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday evening, the "Stitches" singer showed up in a handsome Tommy Hilfiger suit and tie.
As for Hailey, she also wore a Tommy Hilfiger outfit tied to event's theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." She completed her look with light pink hair and a floral crown.
E! News has learned the pair is expected to be seated at the designer's table with Tommy Hilfiger global brand ambassador Lewis Hamilton, Ruby Rose, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Winnie Harlow and Joan Smalls.
Tonight's appearance comes as romance rumors continue to surround the pair. In fact, Shawn got the Internet talking just last month when he posted a photo with Hailey on Instagram.
While they're not speaking out about the speculation, a source previously shared with E! News that the duo's friendship did in fact turn into something more.
"It started out casual as they would run into each other at parties and hangout, but most recently it's become more serious," an insider explained to us. "They are definitely dating and spend a lot of time together."
Relationship rumors aside, Shawn is expected to release his new self-titled album on May 25. As for Hailey, she continues to make her mark in the fashion and modeling world with recent shoots in Vogue Mexico and Elle Argentina.
Enjoy the night, you two!
Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Tuesday, May 8 starting at 8.30am AEST.