Why Ellen Pompeo Spoke Out About Her Grey's Anatomy Contract Despite Unease: "I Wanted to Show My Struggles"

Ellen Pompeo felt uncomfortable talking about her big Grey's Anatomy deal, but she didn't let that feeling stand in her way from speaking her mind.

"At first it felt incredibly uncomfortable and awkward to talk about money and I think that that was precisely why I had to do it," Pompeo told E! News while partnering with Young Living Essential Oils. "Because basketball players and baseball players are celebrated and lauded for these big giant contracts…women, for some reason aren't seen in the same way…I thought, 'Well, there's a bigger reason than just me to do this.'"

Pompeo said she's heard from women all over since opening up about her Grey's Anatomy contract, women who thanked her but also shared their fears about speaking out about pay.