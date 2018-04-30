Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Just Premiered and Two Mirrorball Hopefuls Are Already Out

Look, we're not saying that gathering only athletes for a season of Dancing With the Stars was a bad idea on ABC's part. After watching the season 26 premiere, we're saying it was an...interesting idea.

For the first time in the long-running ABC reality show's history, the competition has been condensed down to merely four weeks—thanks a lot, American Idol!—and comprised entirely of athletes. Usually, when athletes come on this show, they need some time to grow into the sort of kick-ass dancers who deserves the Mirrorball Trophy. But four weeks isn't a lot of time. And based on most of the performances we saw tonight, we're wondering what this whole thing will even look like at the end. So many questions!

After facing down scores from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, we've already said goodbye to two athletes. Like we said, this thing's gonna be quick! Let's break down night one...