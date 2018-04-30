Luann de Lesseps Screams "I'm Going to Kill You" in Newly Released Arrest Video

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 2:35 PM
A new video showing Luann de Lesseps now-infamous Christmas Eve arrest has emerged. The police footage, first obtained by CBS12 and posted via Reality Blurb, shows the Real Housewives of New York star being handcuffed and put into the back of a police car outside of the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, FLA.
But the RHONY star didn't go gently into that good night, she's seen in the video raging and yelling to police, "I'm going to kill you!"
According to a police report obtained by E! News at the time, authorities responded to a report of an intoxicated female at the hotel on Dec. 24, 2017 and that a security guard said that a woman and another man had trespassed in someone's room while a housekeeping staffer was completing a turn down service. He said he entered and found the two in bed. He said that for five minutes, he made multiple attempts to get them to leave, then called the police.
E! News previously reported that according to the Palm Beach Post, de Lesseps slammed a door, kicked an officer during her arrest and yelled out, "I'm going to kill you all." The video appears to show some of that.
The reality star was arrested on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person. She was later taken to Palm Beach County Jail and was released without bond.
The 52-year-old has since pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
NBC
"This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions," she told E! News in a statement at the time of her arrest. "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018."
At the time, she announced her plans to check into an alcohol treatment center, where she stayed for roughly a month.
According to court records, de Lesseps is due back in court in May.
E! News has reached out to de Lesseps' rep for comment.
Her attorney, Douglas Duncan, has declined to comment to E! News.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!