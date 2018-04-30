Scott Disick Gets Romantic for Sofia Richie With Rose Petal-Filled Getaway

Love—and the scent of rose petals—was in the air for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.

Nearly a year since they first sparked romance rumors in Cannes in late May 2017, the model and her reality star beau are going strong. The proof is in the newest photo the 19-year-old catwalk star shared of Disick posing on what appears to be a hotel bed decorated with a surprise rose petal heart. "Omg," she captioned a photo of the bed of rose petals along with a heart eyes emoji.

While it's unclear what exactly these two lovebirds were celebrating during their brief getaway over the weekend, it seems they were joined by two of Disick's kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, son Mason and daughter Penelope.

According to The Daily Mail, the four of them were photographed taking a stroll together along a beach in Malibu on Sunday.