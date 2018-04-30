SNL's Aidy Bryant Marries Conner O'Malley

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 9:00 AM
Surprise!
Saturday Night Live standout Aidy Bryant announced Monday that she has married comedy writer Conner O'Malley. Bryant shared a photo from the ceremony on Instagram, and though she did not offer commentary, she did tag her hairstylist, makeup artist and the photographers.
E! News has reached out to the bride's manager for further details on her big day.
"Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che was seated near the center aisle in Bryant's photo. Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson also commented on her picture (with 33 red heart emojis), while fellow co-star Melissa Villaseñor wrote, "Aww Aidy!! Beautiful!" Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons commented, "Oh, @aidybryant congrats! What a gorgeous pic! How exciting!" Others famous friends who congratulated the couple included Elizabeth Banks, Laura Benanti, Yvette Nicole Brown, Bridget Everett, Rachel Feinstein, Beanie Feldstein, Tess Holliday, Jill Kargman, Jenni Konner, Lauren Lapkus, Kelly Oxford, Adam Pally, Jay Pharoah and Questlove.
Bryant kept the wedding a secret, just as she did with her engagement. In April 2017, Bryant revealed on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers that O'Malley had proposed six months earlier.
The newlyweds met as performers at the Annoyance Theatre in Chicago in in 2008, and they've been together ever since. "I had only had experiences with horrible mind games with men. But it was kind of perfect because I finally was like, 'That's what I don't want. I don't want games or manipulation or trying to make each other jealous. I want full, comfortable honesty,'" Bryant, now 30, shared with BUST in late 2015. "And that is really what Conner and I have always had."
Bryant and O'Malley now live in a co-op in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood.
It's unknown if the actress, who currently stars alongside Amy Schumer in the comedy I Feel Pretty, will return to SNL this weekend when Donald Glover hosts the show for the first time.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!