Lea Michele Is Engaged to Zandy Reich

She said yes!

Lea Michele has gotten engaged to boyfriend Zandy Reich, president of clothing brand AYR. On Saturday, the former Glee star hopped on her social media on Saturday to post a photo of herself with her major bling, along with the caption, "Yes" and an engagement ring emoji.

A source tells E! News that Zandy proposed to his lady love with a 4-carat elongated, radiant-cut ring, which he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

The source also adds that the newly engaged duo "couldn’t be happier."

The lowkey couple went public with their relationship last July.