Lea Michele Is Engaged to Zandy Reich

She said yes!
Lea Michele has gotten engaged to boyfriend Zandy Reich, president of clothing brand AYR. On Saturday, the former Glee star hopped on her social media on Saturday to post a photo of herself with her major bling, along with the caption, "Yes" and an engagement ring emoji.
A source tells E! News that Zandy proposed to his lady love with a 4-carat elongated, radiant-cut ring, which he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.
The source also adds that the newly engaged duo "couldn’t be happier."
The lowkey couple went public with their relationship last July.
TheImageDirect.com
Last July, an insider told E! News that they were friends first and then more. "They have been friends for a while and started dating recently," the source said at the time.
Previously Lea dated Cory Monteith, who died on July 13, 2013, and iZombie star Robert Buckley and Matthew Paetz.
Unlike the actors Michele has dated in the past, Reich is a businessman who has spent years working in finance and fashion, including his most recent position at All Year Round. He also has an Ivy League education as he graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania and also attended UPenn's prestigious Wharton School of Business.
Fans can see Lea (and that rock) when she performs alongside Darren Criss for their much anticipated, co-headlining LM/DC tour, which takes place from May 30, 2018 to June 10, 2018.
