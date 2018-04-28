Kanye West Wants to Forgive Doctor Who Performed Mom's Final Surgery...With an Album Tribute

Kanye West is ready to forgive the plastic surgeon who operated on his mother just before her sudden death...but he also wants to use his mug shot as the cover of his new album.

Donda West, a former university professor, died in 2007 at age 53 a day after undergoing a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast reduction performed by Dr. Jan Adams. He has said he is not responsible for her death and an autopsy did not fault him, as it found no sign that her death stemmed from a surgical error. The report showed that Donda's death was caused by preexisting coronary artery disease and multiple post-operative factors, including pain-control medication and the tight bandaging of her chest, which may have limited her breathing, the Los Angeles Times said.

A year and a half later, the physician gave up his medical license due to unrelated alcohol-related offenses. It was reinstated under probationary restrictions in 2013 but revoked in 2014.

On Saturday, Kanye, who recently returned to Twitter following an almost year-long hiatus, tweeted a text exchange with an unknown recipient, in which the rapper posted one of the doctor's former mug shots and wrote, "This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my moms final surgery...Do you have any title ideas? I want to forgive and stop hating."

"LOVE EVERYONE," the person responded.

"I love that," Kanye said.

The doctor has not commented.

It is unclear whether the rapper will be legally allowed to use the mug shot, which was issued by a state law enforcement agency following the doctor's 2006 arrest for DUI, for commercial use.